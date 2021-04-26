Nepal: PM Oli inaugurates reconstructed Dharahara Tower

On the eve of the earthquake anniversary when nearly 5 dozen people lost their lives 6 years ago, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated lately constructed Dharahara Tower flattened in 2015.

During the ceremony, COVID -19 protocols were seen flouted by inviting ministers and high-level officials despite surging cases of infection in the Himalayan Nation.

The Dharahara, an iconic tower built first by Nepal's first Prime Minister Bhimsen Thapa, was brought down by the 2015 Gorkha Earthquake.

PM Oli had himself laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Dharahara on December 28, 2019.

Later, Raman Construction Company Limited was awarded the contract for its construction.

New Dharahara has been built in the same architectural style as the old one but with a larger diameter.

It stands 72 meters tall with 22 storeys.

The total estimated cost of the new Dharahara is Rs.3.48 billion.