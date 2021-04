CVS, Walgreens to resume administrating Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE.DOUG: AND THIS WEEK THAT EFFORTWILL GET ANOTHER BOOST, AS THEJOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE GETSBACK IN CIRCULATION.THE EYEOPENER’S JENNIFER EAGANIS LIVE IN CAMBRIDGE WITH WHATYOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THATCHANGE.JEN?JENNIFER: BOTH WALGREENS AND CVSTELLING US THOSE SHOTS WILLRESUME THIS WEEK.THE GLOBE REPORTS MASSACHUSETTSIS EXPECTED TO RECEIVE ABOUT4,000 DOSES OF J&J SHOTS THISWEEK.THE STATE RE-AUTHORIZED THE USEOF THE VACCINE FRIDAY NIGHT, NOTLONG AFTER THE PAUSE WAS LIFTEDBY THE CDC.FEDERAL HEALTH LEADERS HOPINGTHIS WHOLE PROCESS, WILLACTUALLY INCREASE CONFIDENCE INTHE VACCINES.