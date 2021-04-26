Star of Fisherman's Friends stages impromptu singalong with locals during filming

A star of the new Fisherman's Friends movie was caught on camera staging an impromptu singalong with locals on a Cornish beach.The sequel to the hit movie - a true story about a sea shanty group that finds unexpected fame - is currently being filmed around Port Isaac.And when holidaymaker Andrew Laurence, 65, strolled past the quay on Friday night he was drawn to a stunning female singing voice.As he got closer he released it was Imelda May, an Irish singer song writer, who is starring in the follow-up film featuring the band revelling in their new found success.It is Imelda's first movie role after a successful singing career but she took centre stage in leading the gathering hoards in a belly-busting rendition of Hit the Road Jack.Andrew, 65, of Enfield, a freelance news cameraman filmed the scenes on his mobile.He said: "My wife and I were walking along the quay and heard some singing.

There were several guys there who I thought might have been part of the original Fisherman's Friends."I knew they were making a new film about them that is being shot in Port Issac at the moment, but the only one I recognised was Imelda May."I know it's one of her first ventures into acting and they were just having a singalong by the seaside.

I initially just heard a female voice singing Hit the Road Jack rather well, which turned out to be her standing there with a glass of prosecco.

The others all then joined it. "It was a really nice scene and they then all started singing a Cornish fishing song. "Imelda certainly knew what she was doing.

I know she's talked about how excited she is to be in Cornwall.

There may have been other film crew and cast members and they could have been enjoying a bit of downtime after filming."The first film told the true story of a group of Cornish fishermen who formed a sea shanty group and achieved unexpected global fame.The follow up is expected to follow their journey as unlikely celebrities - including a performance on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury.Tweeting previously about her new role, May, who has just released her new album Diamonds, said, "So the big secret is .

.

.

I'm making my acting debut in as Aubrey Flynn.

I'll join the original cast to tell a beautiful story on the shores of enchanting Cornwall.

It's a bit of a dream of mine to be honest."So far, it's truly been an absolute honour to work alongside Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft, James Spring, and my other castmates.

Adventure calls and so I follow."