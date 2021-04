IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin, few Australian players pull out | Oneindia News

Amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases in India, Australian cricketers Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have abandoned the Indian Premier League and returned home.

Earlier, India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had pulled out of the IPL saying he wants to be beside his family at this tough time.

