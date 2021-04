Sadiq Khan urges Government to do more to get Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe home

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urges Boris Johnson to do more to help get Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe home.

The British-Iranian charity worker has been given an additional jail term having already completed a five-year sentence on charges levied by Iranian authorities, the last year of which was spent under house arrest due to the pandemic.