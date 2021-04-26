Quarterback Patrick Mahomes should not get hit.

New Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was acquired via trade last week with Baltimore, understands the assignment.

How odd is this?

You and ybeen with one franchise yois what he was a Clevelandthey moved the Ravens, I tone more year.

But then baYou're not branching out,kind of the, the, the, thefor your family.

It's so cblessing.

Uh, the hunt famtop to bottom, right.

Greahim.

I'm super excited toof it, to be a part of itYou're going to go from blJackson to Patrick Mahomesin the league to play theare generally the same agebe very different, right?it going to be?

Yeah.

YouI'll see a lot more passinattempts being here, uh, tyears previous.

But besideI think, you know, footbalknow, it's my job to proteis my job to open up big hDo that to the best of myokay with a lot less run bI know you you big guys upyour real, will you go forWell, you know, I'd ratherBut like I said, I'm heredo my job to the best of mwhat's the big differenceand left tackle?

You're nosay it.

You're not the firplay that position over thWhat is it especially in yyour blood that makes leftto play.

Yeah.

For me it'sfor me it's just the abilithe ability to feel the cowith my left hand and mainshoulders square.

I'm alsoit comes to my feet.

So Ileg is stronger than my ria lot more comfortable redhalf.

Oh but this is justme personally, really enjoas far as the leadership,percentage window to makeAlright.

End up in the worI really enjoyed I enjoyedyou know when it comes toof doing my job at a highwhatever side you're on beDoes that help being leftleft tackle?

Yeah, I wouldknow, some people it probaleft handed, I'm very strohanded, I don't do anythinYou know, the only thing Ifor is like when I'm shootmy power hand.

But um otheeverything in my left handlot more comfortable it Iayou good pool player?

Oh ythe foxtail around when yoIs it is it a lucky charm?about this because I'm newto know all about it?

Yeahit's a super funny story mmy mentor Jamal Brown um Iwith him in Northern, hisuh Saturdays, we watched othere was a guy on there nbunch of fox tails.

The Fosugar pants and I rememberknow, I was a freshman inlike man, what is that?

Hetail end up looking it uplike $5, I just bought oneI've been wearing it everon a fox before?

Is that afoxtail?

I've got some reaisn't.

But yeah, I got sommultiple.

So you'll be seedid they buckled to like yit work?

Yeah, I just clic