Families continue to mourn for the dead amid COVID-19 crisis in India

As of Monday (April 26), India's hospitals are stretched to a breaking point by the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, with people dying outside their doors or at home due to a lack of beds, drugs, and oxygen in Delhi.

Crematoriums are working overtime: their chimneys cracking and iron frames melting from constant use.

Wood is reportedly in short supply, and some families are told to bring their own.

The substantial rise in the fatality rate has led to receding spaces in the crematoriums. Delhi’s largest crematoriums for Covid related funeral, Nigambodh Ghat, is handling the cremation of dead bodies from six hospitals.