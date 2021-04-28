Labour: UK can and must do more to help India

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy insists the UK "can and must do more" to help tackle the coronavirus emergency in India.
Report by Blairm.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy insists the UK "can and must do more" to help tackle the coronavirus emergency in India.
Report by Blairm.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Indie is a cheeky, but adorable elephant who lives at the Elephant Nature Park in Chang Mai, Thailand. He is not yet the big..