Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Are Officially Set to Fight in June.
The date for Floyd Mayweather’s fight against Logan Paul has officially been set.
The two will face off on Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
Mayweather Promotions confirmed the fight on Twitter, saying their “historic” fight was “signed & sealed.” .
Paul also confirmed the news in a message to Twitter, saying “LET’s F------ GOOOOOOO” alongside a boxing glove emoji.
He later posted another tweet making fun of Mayweather’s height with the caption “**to scale**.”.
Mayweather and Paul were originally scheduled to face off on February 20.
That date was postponed, with COVID-19 restrictions on attendance cited as one of the reasons behind the delay.
The fight’s still happening … We want to have a packed arena somewhere and then the business side of things, we have to iron them out.
He’s got a lot of people on his team, Al Haymon got involved, if you know boxing, you know what that means for getting an actual deal done and figuring out a venue, Logan Paul, via ‘Complex’