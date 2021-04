Apollo 11 astronaut, Michael Collins, dies | 'Forgotten astronaut' | Oneindia News

Astronaut Michael Collins who flew on the history making mission to the moon in 1969 has died aged 90.

He was part of the 3 member crew of Apollo 11, and went to the moon along with his more famous colleagues Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

