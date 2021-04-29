Statue of Captain Sir Tom reaching final stages ahead of celebration weekend

A sculptor creating a bronze statue of Captain Sir Tom Moore is reaching the final stages of his creation as the UK prepares to celebrate what would have been the inspirational fundraiser’s 101st birthday.Andrian Melka began work on a 2m (6ft 6in) clay statue of Sir Tom in February following the news of his death, and it is now almost ready to be cast in bronze and donated to Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.Mr Melka, of Bolton Percy in North Yorkshire, hopes the sculpture will provide inspiration for staff, patients and visitors and remind them that “one step in front of the other will get you somewhere”.