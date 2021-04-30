Captain Tom train leaves London to begin charity challenge

A special Great Western Railway train which has been named in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore, has departed Paddington Station in London and will make 100 stops across the country over the weekend.

It is part of a nationwide charity challenge themed around the number 100 to honour Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore on what would have been his 101st birthday.

Report by Patelr.

