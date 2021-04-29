Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection video

Rolls-Royce, like NASA, is exploring what's far beyond the stratosphere.

It introduced a limited-edition version of the Phantom, its flagship, called the Tempus Collection and inspired by time, astronomical phenomena, and the infinite reaches of the universe.

Most of the visual changes are found in the cabin, where interior designers added a mesmerizing headliner that represents a pulsar.

If your brain is soaking in Shell Rotella, you're thinking of a Nissan sold on and off since 1978; sorry, but it's not that one, though the British firm's Bespoke department can probably make it happen if your wallet is thick enough.

In astronomy, according to Rolls-Royce, a pulsar is a type of white-hot star that lurks about 280 light years away from our planet while emitting electromagnetic radiation in extremely regular pulses, hence the name.