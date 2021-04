Priority will be given to those taking 2nd dose of COVID vaccine: KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on April 29 said that preference will be given to those taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, when scheduling a session at vaccination centres.

Speaking to ANI, Shailaja said, "There is no need to rush to COVID vaccination centres for this.

Priority will be given to those taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine,"