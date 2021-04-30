From The Archives: Trevor Lawrence named QB for Clemson Football

It was September 26, 2018 when then freshman Trevor Lawrence was named quarterback for Clemson Football.

I mean, I feel like I've always beenready to start, but like I said, it'snot my decision and what we're doingright now is working out well, we'refour and oh, so whatever, whatever theywanna do I'm all for, that was TrevorLawrence.

After the Tigers win atGeorgia Tech in Atlanta saturday monday.Lawrence was named the tigers startingquarterback for the game againstSyracuse coming up this weekend, thebig news this week to change itsstarting quarterback for the ClemsonTigers, freshman Trevor Lawrencegetting the nod over senior kellyBryant and Dabo Swinney said thedecision came down to production.

Itwasn't that kelly Bryant did anythingwrong, It's that Lawrence was simplymore productive.

He's just made someunbelievable plays.

Uh I don't have itin front of me, but he's like, I don'tknow, he's got a bunch of touchdowndrives, a bunch, you know, so he's just,he's just been very, very productiveand, and again, kelly has been veryproductive.

Kelly has not done anythingwrong.

Both these guys have playedreally well, so it's just rewarding theperformance that we've seen.

DaboSwinney was asked what the conversationwas like with kelly Bryant when he hadto tell him that Lawrence would be thestarting quarterback this week.

AgainstSyracuse, Sweeney said it's a tough dayto be the head coach to have to haveconversations like that because Swinneysaid, and all of his time at Clemson,he has never had a player morecommitted or a player that has been abetter leader.

Then kelly Bryant.

Thetigers will face Syracuse at noonsaturday here at Death Valley andClemson, Bradford like WTF News forsports.