Sensex tumbles 984 Points on COVID worries, banking scrips hit

Equity benchmark indices cracked by 2 per cent on April 30 due to unabated rise in COVID cases and hiccups in vaccination drive amid unfavourable global cues.

The BSE SandP Sensex closed 984 points or 1.98 per cent lower at 48,782 while the Nifty 50 plunged by 264 points or 1.77 per cent to 14,631.

Except for Nifty pharma which rose by 1.3 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty financial service slipping by 3 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent, auto by 1.3 per cent and FMCG by 1.1 per cent.