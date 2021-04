Journalist Rohit Sardana, filmmaker KV Anand succumb to Covid | Oneindia News

The media and film industry has lost 2 of its most eminent personalities to Covid-19.

Both deaths are untimely and therefore unexpected.

Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana lost his battle against Covid 19.

The Tamil film industry lost a renowned director, cinematographer KV Anand due to a cardiac arrest brought on reportedly by covid 19 complications.

#RohitSardana #KVAnand #Covid