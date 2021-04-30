Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, April 30, 2021

Top 20 Movie Moments That Broke the Internet

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 21:59s 0 shares 1 views
Top 20 Movie Moments That Broke the Internet
Top 20 Movie Moments That Broke the Internet

These internet sensations captivated billions!

For this list, we’ll be looking at various scenes from popular 2010s films that were memed, popularized, and widely discussed on the world wide web.

These internet sensations captivated billions!

For this list, we’ll be looking at various scenes from popular 2010s films that were memed, popularized, and widely discussed on the world wide web.

Our countdown includes "Avengers: Endgame", "Get Out", “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “Furious 7”, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage