Liverpool hosts UK's first nightclub event in a year

Thousands of people are returning to the dancefloor for the first club event in more than a year.

Around 3,000 people are descending on a warehouse at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool over two days as part of scientific trials to see how venues can reopen without social distancing following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guests at the event are not required to wear face coverings or socially distance, but would need a negative Covid test to get in.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn