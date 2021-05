May Day 2021 | Tribute to all the frontline warriors against Covid 19 | Oneindia News

On this Labour Day, celebrating the working class worldwide on 1st May, the Oneindia News team expresses gratitude to all the frontline warriors including doctors, nurses, medics and several other health workers toiling against the pandemic.

We as citizens should acknowledge their hard work and understand that it is not their fault for this situation.

They are doing everything in their power.

We salute you.

#covid19warriors #doctors #nurses #healthworkers #medics