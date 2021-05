Great Dane performs epic newspaper delivery zoomies

Mikey and Ellie the Great Danes love to have fun delivering the Tampa Bay Times newspaper and running zoomies.

Watch and laugh as Mikey combines his love of both and after a lot of bouncing at the beginning of the video, runs Epic Zoomies with the newspaper in his mouth.

The delivery was incomplete, but the entertainment is absolutely fabulous and the newspaper survived intact to for Mom to read.

Mikey takes Door Dash to a whole different level!