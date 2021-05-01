‘Charge them with murder’: Covid patient’s kin on Delhi’s oxygen black marketing

Twelve COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died allegedly due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday.

"Once a patient is pushed to the edge without the support of oxygen, it is very difficult to revive him.

Unfortunately, we are expecting more fatalities," said Sudhanshu Bankata, executive director of the hospital.

R K Himthani, head of the gastroenterology department, was among those who died due to lack of oxygen, said S C L Gupta, medical director of the hospital.

Relatives of a Covid patient urged governemnt to take action against those doing black marketing of oxygen.

Watch the full video for more details.