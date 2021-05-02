Surge In India Propels Coronavirus Cases To Record Levels Worldwide

Daily COVID-19 infections in India topped 400,000 on Saturday, even as America’s pandemic pain is easing.
CBS News’ Dany Bacchus reports.
Daily COVID-19 infections in India topped 400,000 on Saturday, even as America’s pandemic pain is easing.
CBS News’ Dany Bacchus reports.
Watch VideoMore than 101 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. People are gathering in public again,..
A German military aircraft took off from Cologne with a team of medical experts and 120 ventilators. India's health care system has..