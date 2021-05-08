India facing surge of COVID cases as family abroad worry about loved ones

The tally of total cases in India has risen to more than 21.4 million since the pandemic began with faint hopes of the curve going down quickly.
Family abroad are concerned for their loved ones.
The tally of total cases in India has risen to more than 21.4 million since the pandemic began with faint hopes of the curve going down quickly.
Family abroad are concerned for their loved ones.
Delivering a message of solidarity with India United States Vice President Kamala Harris on May 07 expressed condolences on India's..
NEW DELHI (AP) — Infections in India hit another grim daily record on Thursday as demand for medical oxygen jumped seven-fold and..