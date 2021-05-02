‘Will return to India in a few days’: Adar Poonawalla after alleged threat calls

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, who has been in the UK on extended stay to evade alleged threats in India over ever-increasing demand for COVID-19 vaccines, has said he will return in a few days.

In an interview to 'The Times', Poonawalla had alleged that he had been receiving threats in India and that he and his family had left the country for London after unprecedented "pressure and aggression" over the demand of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a late night tweet on Saturday, he said the production of Covishield -- the Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that is being produced by Serum Institute in India -- was in full swing at SII's facility in Pune.

"Pleased to state that COVISHIELD's production is in full swing in Pune.

I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," Poonawalla said.

