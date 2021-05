BJP party office at Arambag in WB is set ablaze | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 |Oneindia News

The BJP office at Arambag municipality in Hooghly district of West Bengal is set ablaze.

The people speaking in the video are hurling profanities at BJP.

The identity of the people in the video is not confirmed.

#WestBengal #AssemblyElections2021 #BJP #TMC #MamataBanerjee