Mamata Banerjee to move SC against ECI | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | Oneindia News

After the results were declared yesterday, Banerjee claimed that her party would move the constitution bench of the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India.

This came after Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram constituency to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 1,956 votes.

