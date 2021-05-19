CBI files a petition against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Narada case|Oneindia News

CBI has now filed a petition against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the alleged scam.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said more companies should be given the license to manufacture anti-Covid shots.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Delhi Chief Minister does not speak for India.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

