TMC supporters protest outside Governor's residence, pelt stones| Oneindia News

TMC supporters started protesting outside the Raj Bhawan, residence of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the arrests of ministers and TMC leaders.

The CBI on Monday launched parallel raids and later arrested TMC heavyweights and ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and MLA Madan Mitra in its probe on the Narada sting case.

Within hours, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the CBI office.

#TMC #MamataBanerjee #NaradaStingCase