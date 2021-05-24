Arvind Kejriwal: Moderna and Pfizer won't sell vaccine to Delhi| Oneindia News

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was stunned as TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the party will send him to jail.

The West Bengal government has begun evacuating people from low-lying areas of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.

As India is grappling with a record-breaking wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it recorded 4,454 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna have said they won't sell vaccines directly to Delhi.

