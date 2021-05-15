Cyclone Tauktae expected to intensify | India's West coast braces | Oneindia News

The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said that over May 16-19, the Arabian sea depression is very likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm”; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today that oxygen concentrator banks are being set up in every district of the national capital; Dr NK Arora, chairman of the central Covid panel said that vaccination for the 18 to 44 age group should have been deferred amid vaccine shortage.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

