Watch: India receives 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir from the United States

United States continued to deliver vital medical supplies to India to support its fight against Covid-19.

It sent its 4th flight of Covid medical aid carrying 1.25 lakh vials of an anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

The flight with Remdesivir landed in New Delhi on May 2.

On May 1, a US flight arrived with 1,000 oxygen cylinders & other equipment.

On April 30, the US deployed its first two planes carrying the initial emergency relief supplies.

As India struggles with its worst Covid wave, several countries have extended support with medical aid.

