Watch: India receives 5th consignment of 545 oxygen concentrators from United States

The fifth flight from United States arrived in India with covid medical aid.

A US flight carrying 545 oxygen concentrators reached New Delhi on May 4.

On May 2, a flight from the US carrying 1.25 lakh vials of remdesivir landed in India.

A US flight arrived with 1,000 oxygen cylinders & other equipment on May 1.

On April 30, US deployed its first two planes carrying the initial emergency relief supplies.

The United States Department of Defense has said that the final two flights of Covid-19 aid slated for India have been delayed.

US Transportation Command on Monday said that the delay is due to maintenance issues.

