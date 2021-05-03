Porsche - Magic lap at Spa

Porsche takes up the first round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) at Spa-Francorchamps from pole position.

Works driver Kévin Estre turned the 7.004-kilometre lap in the Belgian Ardennes at the wheel of his No.

92 Porsche 911 RSR in a time of 2:11.219 minutes and promptly set a new qualifying record for GTE-Pro vehicles.

On his flying lap, the Frenchman was more than a second faster than his closest pursuer.

His brand colleague from Austria Richard Lietz planted the No.

91 sister car on the third grid spot.