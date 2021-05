Cleverly: Iranian state TV claim is 'disinformation'

Minister for the North East and Africa James Cleverly has said a claim made by Iranian state television that a deal had been reached to release Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe in exchange for the payment of a £400000 debt dating back to the 1970s is "disniformation or misinformation." The minister stated the two issues were separate and it was "irreponsible" to link them.

Report by Odonovanc.

