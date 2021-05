State aims to reach COVID-19 vaccination goal by end of June

Massachusetts is adjusting the COVID-19 vaccination process by focusing efforts at smaller-scale clinics in order to reach the goal of having 4 million people in the state fully vaccinated.

HAS MORE ON THE TARGETED PLAN TOHELP THE MOST VULNERABLE ANDINCREASE VACCINATIONS.SHARMAN: BY NEXT MONTH THEGOVERNOR HOPES TO HAVE HIS GOALOF OVER 4 MILLION PEOPLEVACCINATED, SO HE’S RAMPING DOWNTHESE MASS VACCINATION SITES ANDPIVOTING TO SMALLER SCALEEFFORTS.BY THE END OF JUNE, THE GOVERNORIS PLANNING TO CLOSE THE SITESAT THE HYNES CONVENTION CENTER,THE DOUBLETREE IN DANVERS, ANDOTHERS.30% OF PEOPLE IN THE STATEHAVEN’T YET HAD A SHOT BUT 70%HAVE RECEIVED ONE DOSE.