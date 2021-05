Raising taxes to fund national projects, how does the U.S. compare with other countries

But how does the U.S. compare to other countries when it comes to funding these programs. Our Joe St.

It’s no secret President Biden wants to raise taxes on some wealthier Americans and on corporations in order to fund massive projects like paid family leave and infrastructure reform.

FREE COMMUNITY COLLEGE PAID FAMILY LEAVE MODERN INFRASTRUCTURE PRESCHOOL FOR ALL ALL OF THESE PROPOSALS PRESIDENT BIDEN WANTS TO PASS OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS. AS NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK ONE ARGUMENT THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN IS MAKING IS THE US IS LAGGING BEHIND THE REST OF THE WORLD ON SOME THINGS AND THAT INACTION BENEFITS AMERICA'S COMPETITORS SO WHAT ARE THOSE COUNTRIES OFFERING THEIR CITIZENS.

LET'S EXAMINE PARENTALLEAVE.

ALL OF THESECOUNTRIES CONSIDERED TO BEECONOMIC COMPETITORS OFTHE UNITED STATES OFFER SOMEFORM OF GUARANTEED PAIDPARENTAL LEAVE WHEN A NEW CHILDIS BORN.THE U.S. IS ONE OF THE ONLYDEVELOPED NATIONS THATDOES NOT MANDATE THIS BENEFIT.IN FACT IN THE UNITEDKINGDOM 52 WEEKS OF MATERNITYLEAVE IS GUARANTEEDBY THE GOVERNMENT IF A NEW MOMCHOOSES TO TAKEIT WITH MOST OF IT PAID.

IN THEUNITED STATES, JOBS AREPROTECTED BUT PAY IS NOTGUARANTEED.

A RECENT ANALYSISBY THE BUREAU OF LABOR ANDSTATISTICS FOUND JUST 21 PERCENTOF WORKERS HAVE ACCESS TO PAIDLEAVE.

SOME STATES, LIKECALIFORNIA, HAVE PASSED THEIROWN POLICIES BECAUSE OFINACTION AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL.PRESIDENT BIDEN'S PLANCALLS FOR 12 WEEKS OF PAIDPARENTAL LEAVE.

BENEFITS WOULDBE A PERCENTAGE OF A WORKERS'EARNINGS, WITH A MAXIMUM BENEFITOF $4,000 A MONTH.

THE COST?$225 BILLION OVER THENEXT TEN YEARS.

IT'S NOT JUSTPAID PARENTAL LEAVE WHERE THEU.S.LAGS THE WHITE HOUSE SAYS.EXPERTS SAY CHINA ISSPENDING AROUND 3 TIMES MORETHAN THE U.S. ONINFRASTRUCTURE.

WHICH HAS LEADPRESIDENT BIDEN TO SAY THIS INTHE OVAL OFFICE.

IF WE DON'T GETMOVING THEY ARE GOING TO EATOUR LUNCH OF COURSE OFFERINGTHESE PERKS WOULDREQUIRE CHANGES, IT HAS TO BEPAID FOR.

THE WHITE HOUSESAYS CORPORATE TAXES AND INCOMETAX RATES ONINDIVIDUALS MAKING OVER 400,000WOULD BE RAISED.

BUT MANYCONSERVATIVES SAY ALL THIS RAPIDSPENDING IS UNWISE ANDREPRESENTS TOO MUCH GOVERNMENT.BELIEVINGRAISING CORPORATE TAXES WOULDMAKE THE U-SWORSE OFF COMPARED TO SOME OTHERCOUNTRIES.

FORINSTANCE, IRELAND, THE UK, ANDTHE UNITED ARAB EMIRATESALL OFFER LOWER CORPORATE TAXESTHAN THE UNITED STATES.

INWASHINGTON, I'M JOE ST.

