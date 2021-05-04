Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending their marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced that they are divorcing.The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.
Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce, Agree on Splitting Assets
HNGN
Tech billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates announced a divorce from his wife, Melinda, after 27 years of marriage.