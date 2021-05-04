MP's positivity rate 19%, recovery rate 85%: Narottam Mishra

As the country is reeling under COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra informed that the state's positivity rate has come down to 19 per cent while the recovery rate has gone up to 85 per cent.

"12,563 new COVID-19 positive cases, 11,730 patients discharged in the state today.

The positivity rate in the state is coming down from 26% to 19% and the recovery rate is above 85%.

17,301 hospital beds are available.

Vaccination for 18-44 age group to start on May 05," said MP Home Minister.