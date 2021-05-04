Funeral Held For NYPD Det. Anastasios Tsakos, Remembered As Loving Father And Giving Friend

A funeral was held Tuesday for Det.
Anastasios Tsakos, a 14-year veteran and father of two killed in the line of duty last week.
CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
A funeral was held Tuesday for Det.
Anastasios Tsakos, a 14-year veteran and father of two killed in the line of duty last week.
CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and wife Irene remember fallen NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos at his funeral..
The Long Island community where NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos called home is mourning the loss of a friend, neighbor and local..