Top 10 Stories of the Month

From Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial to ‘The Simpsons’ accurately predicting Sen.

Ted Cruz’s Cancún scandal, these were some of the most intense stories of February 2021.

» Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/KnowThis For more U.S. politics, subscribe to NowThis News.

#Impeachment #Trump #TedCruz #Politics #News #NowThis