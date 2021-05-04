Skip to main content
Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Hendry County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help with Brown Sugar Festival shooting

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:30s 0 shares 2 views
The Hendry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with their investigation of the Brown Sugar Festival shooting.

Please submit any photos or videos regarding the shooting that took place on Saturday, May 1, in the area of Harlem Academy and 11th St., in Clewiston.

HOME--CHARGING HIM WITHAGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLYWEAPON.THE HENDRY COUNTY SHERIFF’SOFFICE NEEDS YOUR HELP FIGURINGOUT WHAT HAPPENED AFTER A20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WAS KILLED ATTHE BROWN SUGAR FESTIVAL OVERTHE WEEKENDEPUTIES SAY... IF YOU WERETHERE NEAR OR AROUND THE FETIVALGROUND AT THE TIME OF THESHOOTING AT 9:30 ON SATURDAYP-M..THEY WANT TO SEE YOURPICTURES...OR VIDEOS.

