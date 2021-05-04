Hendry County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help with Brown Sugar Festival shooting

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with their investigation of the Brown Sugar Festival shooting.
Please submit any photos or videos regarding the shooting that took place on Saturday, May 1, in the area of Harlem Academy and 11th St., in Clewiston.
