WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Possibly a thunderstorm before9pm, then scattered showersand thunderstorms between 9pmand 3am, then a slight chanceof showers after 3am.

Somestorms could be severe, withlarge hail, damaging winds,and gusty winds.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 67.Southeast wind 5 to 8 mphbecoming south after midnight.Chance of precipitation is60%.

New rainfall amountsbetween a quarter and half ofan inch possible.WednesdayShowers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm before1pm, then a chance of showersand thunderstorms, mainlybetween 1pm and 4pm.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 79.Southwest wind 6 to 16 mphbecoming northwest in theafternoon.

Winds could gust ashigh as 23 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

Newrainfall amounts between aquarter and half of an inchpossible.

WednesdayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 47.

Northwest wind 13to 16 mph, with gusts as highas 28 mph.

ThursdaySunny, witha high near 68.

Northwest wind8 to 13 mph, with gusts ashigh as 21 mph.

ThursdayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 49.

FridayShowerslikely after 9am.

Partlysunny, with a high near 66.Chance of precipitation is60%.

Friday NightShowerslikely, mainly before 9pm.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 44.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.SaturdayA chance of showersbefore 9am.

Mostly sunny, witha high near 66.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

SaturdayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 47.

SundayA chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with ahigh near 71.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

SundayNightA chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 53.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

MondayAchance of showers.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 72.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Monday NightA chance ofshowers.

Partly cloudy, with alow around 50.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

TuesdayAchance of showers.

Achance of showers.

Mostlysunny, with a high near 70.