Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires

Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for two problems that can cause engine fires.
In one recall, owners are being told to park their vehicles outdoors until repairs are made.
Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for two problems that can cause engine fires.
In one recall, owners are being told to park their vehicles outdoors until repairs are made.
THAT DURING THE INVESTIGATION --
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for two problems that can cause engine..