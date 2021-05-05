Hyundai Recalls More Than 390,000 Vehicles Due to Issues That May Lead to Engine Fires
Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada due to two issues that may lead to engine fires.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.