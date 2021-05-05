Trump launches message board ahead of Facebook ban

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a space to post online just a day before Facebook's board will review whether or not to make his ban on that platform permanent.

On Tuesday a blog called 'From the Desk of Donald J Trump' appeared on his website, where videos, messages and photos can be posted and shared to Twitter and Facebook, both places where he remains banned.

Facebook's ban came in the wake of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol in January.

A source familiar with the matter said it was built by Campaign Nucleus, a company founded by a former Trump campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

Messages on the site repeat Trump’s false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud.

Many posts also attack fellow Republicans like Senator Mitt Romney and Representative Liz Cheney, who have been openly critical of his presidency.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how it would treat posts shared from the site.

However, a Twitter spokesman said the content would be allowed as long as it doesn't break the platform’s rules.

Twitter has said Trump’s ban on its platform is permanent, even if he runs for office again.