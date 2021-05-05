2 arrested for selling fake Remdesivir at exorbitant rate by Delhi Police

Delhi Police has arrested two persons who were cheating COVID patients by selling fake Remdesivir in exorbitant rate.

Complainant Ajay Goel reported to the police that he was in need of Remdesivir vials for one of his known who is corona infected.

Based on the doctor's prescription for Vials, he contacted a person Rahul who assured him to supply 4 Remdesivir vials on payment of Rs 1,40,000.

Complainant contacted Rahul Sharma and purchased 4 Remdesivir on payment.

But when these vials were taken to a hospital, doctors opined those vials as "Fake".

The complainant reported this fraud to the Police Station Krishna Nagar.

During the investigation the police team contacted fraudster Rahul through the complainant and asked to supply two more Vials for his patient.

This time the fraudster asks for Rs.75000 per Vial.

The deal was finalized and he assured to deliver the demanded Vials to the complainant near Lal quarter Krishna Nagar.

The team laid the trap and fraudster Rahul Sharma came to deliver the injection along with co-accused Kuldip in Lal quarters Krishna Nagar market in their vehicle.

When Rahul Sharma was delivering injection to the complainant, the police team apprehended them along with 3 injections.