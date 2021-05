How Justin Jefferson Spent His First $1M in the NFL

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson never had any jobs growing up and now he's making millions in the NFL.

He was drafted 22nd overall by the Vikings and is now on a four-year, 13.12 million contract, with a $7.1 million signing bonus.

From $150K on a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 to $405K on a house, find out everything Justin Jefferson spent his first million dollars in the NFL on.