Meghan Markle accused of plagiarizing book, but defended by author

Meghan Markle Announces Her First Children's Book — Based on a Father's Day Poem She Wrote for Prince Harry
"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine," the Duchess of Sussex..
The Duchess of Sussex has written a children’s book inspired by the relationship between her husband and son.Meghan’s debut..