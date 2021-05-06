Border battle: Where does Clifton end and Corryville start?

Many people know the 52 neighborhoods across Cincinnati, but it seems that there's a question of where Clifton and Corryville, two of those neighborhoods, start and stop.

SOME SAY BISHOPSTREET IS CORRYVILLE AND SOMESAY IT'S CLIFTON.

AND NOW,CITY COUNCIL WILL NEED TODECIDE IF IT CAN BE ONE ORBOTH.THE ISSUE WAS DEBATED BY THECITY PLANNING COMMISSION LASTMONTH AFTER CLIFTON ASKED THATTHE CITY NEIGHBORHOOD MAPS BEUPDATED TO SHOW THAT BISHOPSTREET BETWEEN M-L-K ANDJEFFERSON BE PART OF CLIFTON.THE BOUNDARIES HELP THE CITYDETERMINE WHO TO NOTIFY FORPROPOSED ZONING CHANGES ORDEVELOPMENT.CLIFTON TOWNMEETING-- WHICH IS THEIRCOMMUNITY COUNCIL-- SAYS THEIRBYLAWS AND MAPS HAVE SHOWNBISHOP STREET IN CLIFTON FORMORE THAN THIRTY-FIVE YEARS.THEY ALSO WANT TO SEE BURNETWOODS PARK INCLUDED INCLIFTON.

IT WOULD BE ADDED ASAN OVERLAY..

BECAUSE IT ISALSO CLAIMED BY CORRYVILLE ANDCUF.HOWEVER, CORRYVILLE DOESNOT WANT AN OVERLAY WITHCLIFTON FOR BISHOP STREET.Bill Crawford,President/Corryville CommunityCouncil"We don't want to gointo Clifton and take anystreets off of them either andI think Bishop has alwaysbeen, I know we don't have anyissues right now on anysubject matter dealing Bishopbut those are going to come upover time."DavidTornheim/Clifton Resident, 10years"The problem is that citycouncil can now pick andchoose who's going torepresent, who's going to findout about what development isgoing to go on, who's going tobe excluded from having avoice at the table.

Everyonein Cincinnati has an interestin what's happening inCincinnati."CLIFTON TOWNMEETING PASSED THIS RESOLUTIONTHIS WEEK THAT SAYS: "c-t-mrespectfully requests that thecity accept the boundaries ofall community councils asdefined in their bylaws, forthe purposes of notificationand consideration of theirviews regarding mattersaffectingtheir neighborhoods.

Whereboundaries overlap, they areto be identified as overlapareas and acknowledged asplaces where the respectivecommunity councils shall haveequal standing."NOW..

THIS IS THE FIRST TIMETHE PLANNING COMMISSION HASBEEN ASKED TO DECIDE WHETHERONE NEIGHBORHOOD CAN CLAIM ABOUNDARY,, AND ANOTHERNEIGHBORHOOD CAN'T.THECOMMISSION DID VOTE THATBISHOP STREET COULD BE SOLELYIN CORRYVILLE.THE MATTER NOWGOES BEFORE THE CITY'SECONOMIC GROWTH AND ZONINGCOMMITTEE..

